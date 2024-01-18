Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ And Galaxy S24 Launched; Check Price, Features And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest smartphone series launched by Samsung.

Updated On 12:25 PM IST, 18 Jan 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Price And Variants

  • Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs 1,29,999 for 12GB + 256GB, Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 512GB and Rs 1,59,999 for 12 GB + 1 TB.

  • Galaxy S24+: Rs 99,999 for 12GB + 256 GB and Rs 1,09,999 for 12GB + 512GB.

  • Galaxy S24: Rs 79,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 89,999 for 8GB + 512GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Key Features And Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Display: 6.8-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED screen

  • Camera: 200.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP, Selfie Camera: 12.0 MP

  • Battery: 5,000 mAh

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip

Samsung Galaxy S24 And Galaxy S24+

  • Camera: 50.0 MP + 10.0 MP + 12.0 MP, Selfie Camera: 12.0 MP

  • Display: 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen for Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch quad-HD+ display for Galaxy S24+

  • Battery: 4,000 mAh for Galaxy S24 and 4,900 mAh for Galaxy S24+

  • OS: Android 14-based One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Colour Variants

  • Galaxy S24: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. (Last two colour options are only available online)

  • Galaxy S24+: Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. (Last two colour options are only available online)

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. (Last three colour options are only available online)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Availabilty

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will go on sale in select markets starting January 31, according to Gadgets 360. Some of the phones are available for pre-booking via Samsung's website.

