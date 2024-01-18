Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ And Galaxy S24 Launched; Check Price, Features And More

Photo Credit: Samsung
Here's all you need to know about the latest smartphone series launched by Samsung.
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rs 1,29,999 for 12GB + 256GB, Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB + 512GB and Rs 1,59,999 for 12 GB + 1 TB.
Galaxy S24+: Rs 99,999 for 12GB + 256 GB and Rs 1,09,999 for 12GB + 512GB.
Galaxy S24: Rs 79,999 for 8GB + 256GB and Rs 89,999 for 8GB + 512GB
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Display: 6.8-inch quad-HD+ AMOLED screen
Camera: 200.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP, Selfie Camera: 12.0 MP
Battery: 5,000 mAh
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip
Samsung Galaxy S24 And Galaxy S24+
Camera: 50.0 MP + 10.0 MP + 12.0 MP, Selfie Camera: 12.0 MP
Display: 6.2-inch full-HD+ screen for Galaxy S24 and 6.7-inch quad-HD+ display for Galaxy S24+
Battery: 4,000 mAh for Galaxy S24 and 4,900 mAh for Galaxy S24+
OS: Android 14-based One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. (Last two colour options are only available online)
Galaxy S24+: Cobalt Violet, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. (Last two colour options are only available online)
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange. (Last three colour options are only available online)
Samsung's Galaxy S24 series will go on sale in select markets starting January 31, according to Gadgets 360. Some of the phones are available for pre-booking via Samsung's website.
