Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here is all you need to know about Realme's latest mid-range smartphone in India.

Updated On 01:55 PM IST, 19 Mar 2024

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Price and Variants

  • Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256 GB storage variant

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Key Specs

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display

  • Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset

  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2MP Camera

  • 16 MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • 67W SUPERVOOC Charge

  • OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0

  • Horizon Glass Design

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Colour Variants

This Realme Narzo Pro 5G smartphone is available in Glass Gold and Glass Green colours.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Sale Date

An early bird sale for this smartphone will start on March 19 at 6 pm IST. The phone will be sold via Amazon and the Realme India website from March 22.

