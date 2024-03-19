Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: X/@realmenarzoIN
Here is all you need to know about Realme's latest mid-range smartphone in India.
Rs 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 256 GB storage variant
6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display
Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset
50 MP + 8 MP + 2MP Camera
16 MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
67W SUPERVOOC Charge
OS: Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
Horizon Glass Design
This Realme Narzo Pro 5G smartphone is available in Glass Gold and Glass Green colours.
An early bird sale for this smartphone will start on March 19 at 6 pm IST. The phone will be sold via Amazon and the Realme India website from March 22.
