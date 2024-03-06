Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Photo Credit: realme.com
Here's all you need to know about the recently launched mid-range Realme 12 5G series.
Realme 12 5G:
Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Realme 12+ 5G:
Rs 20,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
Realme 12 5G:
MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset
6.72 inch full HD+ display
5000mAh battery
108MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera
OS: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
Realme 12+ 5G:
6.67 inch full HD+ display
50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera
MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset
5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge
OS: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14
Realme 12 5G is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours.
Realme 12+ 5G is available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colours.
The first sale for the Realme 12 5G series starts on March 6 at 3 PM and ends on March 10. It will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme website.
