Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about the recently launched mid-range Realme 12 5G series.

Updated On 03:26 PM IST, 06 Mar 2024

Realme 12 5G Series: Price And Variants

Realme 12 5G:

  • Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 17,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Realme 12+ 5G:

  • Rs 20,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

Realme 12 5G Series: Specifications

Realme 12 5G:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset

  • 6.72 inch full HD+ display

  • 5000mAh battery

  • 108MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera

  • OS: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

Realme 12+ 5G:

  • 6.67 inch full HD+ display

  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP front camera

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset

  • 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge

  • OS: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14

Realme 12 5G Series: Colour Variants

  • Realme 12 5G is available in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours.

  • Realme 12+ 5G is available in Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige colours.

Realme 12 5G Series: Sale And Availability

The first sale for the Realme 12 5G series starts on March 6 at 3 PM and ends on March 10. It will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme website.

