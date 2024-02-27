OnePlus Watch 2 Launched: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: oneplus.in
The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for unrivaled reliability and longevity, the company said.
OnePlus on February 26 launched its Watch 2 in India, Europe and North America during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness.
Processor: Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
MCU: BES2700BP
Operating System: Wear OS 4 + RTOS
500 mAh battery offering 100 hours in 'smart mode' and 48 hours in 'heavy use.'
A 60-minute full charge with a 7.5W VOOC fast charger.
Memory: 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM
The watch is available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel colour options.
OnePlus Watch 2 will be sold via Amazon and OnePlus official website from March 4 onwards.
OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs 24,999.
