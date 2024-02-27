Photo Credit: oneplus.in

OnePlus Watch 2 Launched: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for unrivaled reliability and longevity, the company said.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 27 Feb 2024

OnePlus on February 26 launched its Watch 2 in India, Europe and North America during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

OnePlus Watch 2: Key Specs And Features

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600 nits peak brightness.

  • Processor: Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

  • MCU: BES2700BP

  • Operating System: Wear OS 4 + RTOS

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

  • 500 mAh battery offering 100 hours in 'smart mode' and 48 hours in 'heavy use.'

  • A 60-minute full charge with a 7.5W VOOC fast charger.

  • Memory: 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

OnePlus Watch 2: Colour Variants

The watch is available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel colour options.

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

OnePlus Watch 2: Availability And Sale Date

OnePlus Watch 2 will be sold via Amazon and OnePlus official website from March 4 onwards.

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

OnePlus Watch 2: Price

OnePlus Watch 2 is priced at Rs 24,999.

Photo Credit: oneplus.in

More Stories

Top 5 Fastest Centuries In Men's T20Is

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 26
Go To Homepage