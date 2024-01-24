Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest 12 series smartphones in India. Here's all you need to know

Updated On 11:45 AM IST, 24 Jan 2024

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R: Price And Variants

OnePlus 12:

  • 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 64,999

  • 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 12R:

  • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 39,999

  • 16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 45,999

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12 Series 5G: Key Specs And Features

OnePlus 12:

  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen

  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14

  • Camera: 50MP + 64MP + 48MP | Front 32 MP

  • Battery: 5,400 mAh

  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC

Photo Credit: Amazon

OnePlus 12R:

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen

  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

  • Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front 16MP

  • Battery: 5,500 mAh

  • Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 Series 5G: Colour Variants

OnePlus 12 is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black and OnePlus 12R is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 Series 5G: Availability

Sales of OnePlus 12 will start at January 30 via OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores. OnePlus 12R will go on sale on February 6.

Photo Credit: OnePlus

