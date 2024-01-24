OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Launched In India: Check Price, Features And More

Photo Credit: Amazon
OnePlus on Tuesday launched its latest 12 series smartphones in India. Here's all you need to know
OnePlus 12:
12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 64,999
16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage: Rs 69,999
OnePlus 12R:
8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage: Rs 39,999
16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 45,999
OnePlus 12:
Display: 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen
Operating System: OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14
Camera: 50MP + 64MP + 48MP | Front 32 MP
Battery: 5,400 mAh
Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC
OnePlus 12R:
Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen
Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front 16MP
Battery: 5,500 mAh
Charging: 100W SUPERVOOC
OnePlus 12 is available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black and OnePlus 12R is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray.
Sales of OnePlus 12 will start at January 30 via OnePlus' website, Amazon, and retail stores. OnePlus 12R will go on sale on February 6.
