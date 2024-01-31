On International Zebra Day 2024, Here Are 5 Facts About The Striped Animal

Photo Credit: Unsplash
International Zebra Day is all about raising awareness and what the people can do to help in the conservation of this animal.
International Zebra Day is observed on 31 January every year. The day was established to create greater awareness about these monochromatic patterned animals. Here are five lesser known facts about them:
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Each zebra has a different stripe of its own just like individuals have different fingerprints. Scientists and experts have not yet confirmed the specific reason for the presence of these stripes on them.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Similar to horses, zebras can trot, walk, gallop, and canter. With a running speed of 40 miles per hour, zebras can confuse their predators and protect themselves.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The mountain zebra, the Grevy's zebra, and the plains zebra are three zebra species worldwide. With only 2,500, the Grevy's zebra is the endangered and largest species as per the International Union Conservation of Nature. The plains zebra species is commonly found worldwide with 750,000 zebras in the wild.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With a special digestive system and strong front teeth, zebras can eat twigs, plants, and even bark. This herbivore animal can travel for miles in search of water and food and spends close to 18 hours every day to eat in the wild.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Stripes is the distinguishing feature of zebras, however, a few zebras are spotted with spots and not with regular black-and-white stripes.
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash