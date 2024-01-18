Top 10 Strongest Currencies In The World In 2024

Photo Credit: Freepik
The US Dollar is last on the list, with one USD valued at ₹ 83.10.
Forbes has unveiled a list of the world's 10 strongest currencies as well as comparing them to the Indian Rupee (₹) and the US Dollar ($). The list is based on currency values till January 10 and the values are subject to fluctuation, Forbes said.
One Kuwaiti Dinar is equal to ₹ 270.23 and $3.25.
One Bahraini Dinar is equal to ₹ 220.44 and $2.65.
One Omani Rial is equal to ₹215.84 and $2.60.
One Jordanian Dinar is equal to ₹117.10 and $1.41.
One Gibraltar Pound is equal to ₹105.52 and $1.27.
One British Pound is equal to ₹105.54 and $1.27.
One Cayman Island Dollar is equal to ₹99.76 and $1.20.
One Swiss Franc is equal to ₹97.54 and $1.17.
One Euro is equal to ₹90.89 and $1.09.
One USD is equal to ₹83.10 and $1.00.
