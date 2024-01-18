Photo Credit: Freepik

Top 10 Strongest Currencies In The World In 2024

The US Dollar is last on the list, with one USD valued at ₹ 83.10.

Updated On 01:29 PM IST, 18 Jan 2024

Forbes has unveiled a list of the world's 10 strongest currencies as well as comparing them to the Indian Rupee (₹) and the US Dollar ($). The list is based on currency values till January 10 and the values are subject to fluctuation, Forbes said.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

1. Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

One Kuwaiti Dinar is equal to ₹ 270.23 and $3.25.

Photo Credit: Pexels

2. Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

One Bahraini Dinar is equal to ₹ 220.44 and $2.65.

Photo Credit: X/@dancfc_1

3. Omani Rial (OMR)

One Omani Rial is equal to ₹215.84 and $2.60.

Photo Credit: X/@dancfc_1

4. Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

One Jordanian Dinar is equal to ₹117.10 and $1.41.

Photo Credit: X/@dancfc_1

5. Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

One Gibraltar Pound is equal to ₹105.52 and $1.27.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

6. British Pound (GBP)

One British Pound is equal to ₹105.54 and $1.27.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

7. Cayman Island Dollar (KYD)

One Cayman Island Dollar is equal to ₹99.76 and $1.20.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

8. Swiss Franc (CHF)

One Swiss Franc is equal to ₹97.54 and $1.17.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

9. Euro (EUR)

One Euro is equal to ₹90.89 and $1.09.

Photo Credit: Freepik

10. United States Dollar (USD)

One USD is equal to ₹83.10 and $1.00.

Photo Credit: Freepik

