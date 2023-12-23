Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai's Christmas Fever: 5 Things To Do & Places To Visit

Grab your Santa hat and dive into five festive adventures waiting to be had in #Mumbai this Christmas.

Updated On 12:03 PM IST, 23 Dec 2023

Churches & Carols

Soak up cheer at twinkling churches, attend mass at Bandra's iconic Mount Mary Basilica.

Photo Credit: Things to do in Mumbai FB

Markets & Merriment

Dive into vibrant Christmas markets for unique finds & festive treats at Crawford Market or Hill Road in Bandra.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Jio World Wonderland

Experience "Hamleys Wonderland" with Santa, Polar Express & festive activities at Jio World Garden.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Rooftop feasts

Celebrate with panoramic views & Christmas delights at The Aer or The Table.

Photo Credit: Four Seasons

Performances & Playtime

Catch carols by local choirs, festive musicals, or classic plays at venues like Prithvi Theatre or NCPA.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

