Mumbai's Christmas Fever: 5 Things To Do & Places To Visit

Grab your Santa hat and dive into five festive adventures waiting to be had in #Mumbai this Christmas.
Soak up cheer at twinkling churches, attend mass at Bandra's iconic Mount Mary Basilica.
Dive into vibrant Christmas markets for unique finds & festive treats at Crawford Market or Hill Road in Bandra.
Experience "Hamleys Wonderland" with Santa, Polar Express & festive activities at Jio World Garden.
Celebrate with panoramic views & Christmas delights at The Aer or The Table.
Catch carols by local choirs, festive musicals, or classic plays at venues like Prithvi Theatre or NCPA.
