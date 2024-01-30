Photo Credit: Moto

Moto G24 Power Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here is all you need to know about the latest budget smartphone launched by Motorola.

Updated On 02:46 PM IST, 30 Jan 2024

Moto G24 Power: Price And Variants

  • Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

  • Rs 9,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

Moto G24 Power: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

  • 6000 mAh Battery with 33W fast charging support

  • Operating System: Android 14

  • Helio G85 Processor

  • Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Moto G24 Power: Colour Options

This Motorola smartphone will be available in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colour variants.

Moto G24 Power: Availability

The Moto G24 Power sale will start on February 7 at 12 pm IST. It will be sold via Flipkart, Motorola's website and select retail stores.

