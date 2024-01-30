Moto G24 Power Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Moto
Here is all you need to know about the latest budget smartphone launched by Motorola.
Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant.
Rs 9,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display
50MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
6000 mAh Battery with 33W fast charging support
Operating System: Android 14
Helio G85 Processor
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
This Motorola smartphone will be available in Glacier Blue and Ink Blue colour variants.
The Moto G24 Power sale will start on February 7 at 12 pm IST. It will be sold via Flipkart, Motorola's website and select retail stores.
