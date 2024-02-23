MI vs DC: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Match 1 Of WPL 2024

Photo Credit: Photo: BCCI
Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the repeat of the WPL 2023 final which saw Harmanpreet Kaur led MI side win by 7 wickets.
DC's captain was the 'Orange Cap' winner in the inaugural season of WPL which saw her score 345 runs at an average of 49.29. In the 3 matches against MI in WPL so far, Lanning has scored 110 runs. She is our player to watch out for from Delhi Capitals side.
Photo Credit: DC Instagram
Matthews had an outstanding WPL 2023 which saw her bag the 'Purple Cap' with 16 wickets. She was also among the top 5 run-scorers in WPL with 271 runs. In the 3 matches against DC in WPL so far, Hayley has bagged seven wickets which included the spell of 4-2-5-3 in WPL 2023 final.
Photo Credit: Hayley Matthews Instagram
Brunt who was the top-scorer for MI and the second overall top run-scorer in WPL 2023 was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for her innings of 60 runs in the WPL Final. With her all-round abilities she is another player to watch out for from the MI contingent.
Photo Credit: Nat Sciver Instagram
DC's explosive opener Shafali Verma ranked 9th in the list of top run-scorers with 252 runs at an astounding strike rate of 185.29, highest among the top 10 run-scorers. Her striking abilities make her one of the top players to watch out for against MI.
Photo Credit: (Photo: BCCI)
Our last player to watch out for is Mumbai Indians' bowler Issy Wong, she was the third highest wicket taker in WPL 2023 with 15 wickets and had also bagged 6 wickets in 3 matches she played against the DC side.
Photo Credit: X/@wplt20