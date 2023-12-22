Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

All you need to know about Lava's latest budget 5G smartphone in India.

Updated On 10:45 AM IST, 22 Dec 2023

Lava Storm 5G: Price And Variants

Rs 13,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC

  • 50MP + 8MP Ultra Wide Camera And 16 MP Selfie Camera

  • 5,000mAh Battery With 33W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Lava

  • 17.22cm (6.78"), Punch Hole, FHD+ IPS Display

  • Operating System: Android 13

  • Weight: 214 grams

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm 5G: Colour Variants

The budget smartphone comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black colour options.

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Storm 5G: Sale Date And Availability

The smartphone will be available for purchase across Lava's e-store and Amazon starting December 28.

Photo Credit: Lava

