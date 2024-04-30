Indian Squad For T20 World Cup Announced

Dube, Samson, Chahal IN; No KL Rahul; Gill, Rinku In Reserves

Updated On 06:08 PM IST, 30 Apr 2024

BCCI on Tuesday announced the India squad which will travel to the United States of America and West Indies for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The 15-member squad features some comebacks and new additions to the elite team.

1. Rohit Sharma (Captain)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal

3. Virat Kohli

4. Suryakumar Yadav

5. Rishabh Pant (wk)

6. Sanju Samson (wk)

7. Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain)

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Shivam Dube

10. Axar Patel

11. Kuldeep Yadav

12. Yuzvendra Chahal

13. Arshdeep Singh

14. Jasprit Bumrah

15. Mohd. Siraj

Reserve Players

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been selected as the reserves for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

