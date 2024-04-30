Indian Squad For T20 World Cup Announced

Dube, Samson, Chahal IN; No KL Rahul; Gill, Rinku In Reserves
BCCI on Tuesday announced the India squad which will travel to the United States of America and West Indies for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The 15-member squad features some comebacks and new additions to the elite team.
Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been selected as the reserves for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
