Here Are Top Cities To Visit In 2025

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Lonely Planet's picks include Puducherry, Osaka and more.
Toulouse, the 'Paris in miniature', is a maze of art, cuisine, and picturesque waterways.
Photo Credit: Maëva Vigier/Unsplash
Puducherry, with its charming French colonial architecture and spiritual allure, is for beach lovers as it revitalises its beautiful coastline.
Photo Credit: Jofit Johnson/Unsplash
Bansko, once a winter resort, is evolving into a year-round hotspot for nomads and adventure seekers.
Photo Credit: Nadezhda Katsarska/Unsplash
Chiang Mai delights with its rich culinary culture where every greeting is an invitation to savour the complex flavours of Thai cuisine.
Photo Credit: Teodor Kuduschiev/Unsplash
Genoa, Italy's hidden gem, is a must-visit for its rich history, stunning seaside, and cuisine.
Photo Credit: Lukasz Orzelski/Unsplash
Pittsburgh's charm shines as it fuses industrial grit with artisanal flair.
Photo Credit: Dylan Sauerwein/Unsplash
Explore world-class museums in Osaka and savour a variety of delicious Japanese dishes.
Photo Credit: Sem S/Unsplash
Hop on an e-bike to explore gems like the Museu Oscar Niemeyer and the eco-friendly Barigui Park.
Photo Credit: Giovana Miketen/Unsplash
In Palma de Mallorca, vibrant food and arts scenes meet rich local crafts.
Photo Credit: F.A. Grafie/Unsplash
Edmonton dazzles with its renowned fringe festival.
Photo Credit: Corey Sullivan/Unsplash