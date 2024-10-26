Photo Credit: Unsplash

Here Are Top Cities To Visit In 2025

Lonely Planet's picks include Puducherry, Osaka and more.

Updated On 12:12 PM IST, 26 Oct 2024

Toulouse, France

Toulouse, the 'Paris in miniature', is a maze of art, cuisine, and picturesque waterways.

Photo Credit: Maëva Vigier/Unsplash

Puducherry, India

Puducherry, with its charming French colonial architecture and spiritual allure, is for beach lovers as it revitalises its beautiful coastline.

Photo Credit: Jofit Johnson/Unsplash

Bansko, Bulgaria

Bansko, once a winter resort, is evolving into a year-round hotspot for nomads and adventure seekers.

Photo Credit: Nadezhda Katsarska/Unsplash

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai delights with its rich culinary culture where every greeting is an invitation to savour the complex flavours of Thai cuisine.

Photo Credit: Teodor Kuduschiev/Unsplash

Genoa, Italy

Genoa, Italy's hidden gem, is a must-visit for its rich history, stunning seaside, and cuisine.

Photo Credit: Lukasz Orzelski/Unsplash

Pittsburgh, US

Pittsburgh's charm shines as it fuses industrial grit with artisanal flair.

Photo Credit: Dylan Sauerwein/Unsplash

Osaka, Japan

Explore world-class museums in Osaka and savour a variety of delicious Japanese dishes.

Photo Credit: Sem S/Unsplash

Curitiba, Brazil

Hop on an e-bike to explore gems like the Museu Oscar Niemeyer and the eco-friendly Barigui Park.

Photo Credit: Giovana Miketen/Unsplash

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

In Palma de Mallorca, vibrant food and arts scenes meet rich local crafts.

Photo Credit: F.A. Grafie/Unsplash

Edmonton, Canada

Edmonton dazzles with its renowned fringe festival.

Photo Credit: Corey Sullivan/Unsplash

