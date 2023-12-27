Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

Here Are The World Leaders With Most YouTube Subscribers

'Yoga with Modi', a YouTube channel linked to the prime minister, is also high on the list with more than 73,000 subscribers.

Updated On 11:12 AM IST, 27 Dec 2023

The number of subscribers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal YouTube channel crossed two crore on Tuesday, with the Indian leader becoming the only world leader to have this distinction and leading his contemporaries by a long distance.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

1. Narendra Modi

Officials noted that the videos posted on PM Modi's channel have more than 4.5 billion views, far ahead of his global peers. The prime minister set up his YouTube channel in 2007 when he was Gujarat chief minister.

Photo Credit: X/@narendramodi

2. Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is second on the list of subscriber numbers with around 64 lakh -- less than a third of Modi's.

3. Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In terms of views, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is second to the Indian prime minister with 22.4 crore, a small fraction of Modi's. He has 1.1 million subscribers.

Photo Credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa

4. Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has 7.89 lakh subscribers.

Photo Credit: X/@joebiden

5. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkiye President has 3.16 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Photo Credit: X/@RTErdogan

