Here Are The World Leaders With Most YouTube Subscribers

'Yoga with Modi', a YouTube channel linked to the prime minister, is also high on the list with more than 73,000 subscribers.
The number of subscribers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal YouTube channel crossed two crore on Tuesday, with the Indian leader becoming the only world leader to have this distinction and leading his contemporaries by a long distance.
Officials noted that the videos posted on PM Modi's channel have more than 4.5 billion views, far ahead of his global peers. The prime minister set up his YouTube channel in 2007 when he was Gujarat chief minister.
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is second on the list of subscriber numbers with around 64 lakh -- less than a third of Modi's.
In terms of views, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is second to the Indian prime minister with 22.4 crore, a small fraction of Modi's. He has 1.1 million subscribers.
US President Joe Biden has 7.89 lakh subscribers.
Turkiye President has 3.16 lakh subscribers on YouTube.
