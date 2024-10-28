Photo Credit: Unsplash

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty and Sensex are trading over 1% higher at midday after snapping their five-session fall on Monday.

Updated On 12:21 PM IST, 28 Oct 2024

Shriram Finance ⬆️

Shriram Finance share price has risen the most among Nifty stocks after Nuvama raised its target price on strong Q2 results.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

ICICI Bank⬆️

ICICI Bank has gained the second most among Nifty stocks and hit Rs 1,304.95, its highest level since Sept. 27 following Q2 results.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Adani Enterprises ⬆️

Adani Enterprises share price has also made it to top gainers after falling for two consecutive sessions. It gained as much as 4% intraday.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Coal India 🔽

Coal India has lost the most among the top 50 stocks after it reported lower than expected results in September quarter. It fell to Rs 435.25, its lowest level since June 5.

Photo Credit: Company

Bharat Electronics🔽

Bharat Electronics has lost second most in Nifty stocks after rising in two consecutive sessions. It fell as much as 1.6% Monday

Photo Credit: Company Website

SBI Life Insurance🔽

SBI Life Insurance has also made it to the losers list and fell to Rs 1,593.6, its lowest level since July 24

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 For more market updates.

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 28

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, L&T — Sharekhan's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Diwali Mahurat 2024 Stock Picks: Gravita India To Lupin — Here Are Top Picks By Axis Securities
Go To Homepage