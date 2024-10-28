Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Nifty and Sensex are trading over 1% higher at midday after snapping their five-session fall on Monday.
Shriram Finance share price has risen the most among Nifty stocks after Nuvama raised its target price on strong Q2 results.
ICICI Bank has gained the second most among Nifty stocks and hit Rs 1,304.95, its highest level since Sept. 27 following Q2 results.
Adani Enterprises share price has also made it to top gainers after falling for two consecutive sessions. It gained as much as 4% intraday.
Coal India has lost the most among the top 50 stocks after it reported lower than expected results in September quarter. It fell to Rs 435.25, its lowest level since June 5.
Bharat Electronics has lost second most in Nifty stocks after rising in two consecutive sessions. It fell as much as 1.6% Monday
SBI Life Insurance has also made it to the losers list and fell to Rs 1,593.6, its lowest level since July 24
