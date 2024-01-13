7 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 10,000

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
From Redmi 13C to Samsung Galaxy M13, here are the options
In the ever-expanding world of budget smartphones, consumers are now spoiled for choice, with numerous options available under the Rs 10,000 mark. Here's a quick roundup of seven smartphones that deliver great value without breaking the bank.
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Starting Price: Rs 7,999
Available on: Amazon, Samsung website, Flipkart
Key Features: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB, 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display, 13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
Photo Credit: Amazon.in
Starting Price: Rs 8,999
Available on: Amazon, Redmi website
Key Features: Sporting a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi 13C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. With up to 8GB of RAM, a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5MP front camera, it provides a compelling package.
Photo Credit: Amazon.in
Starting Price: Rs 8,999
Available on: Amazon, Realme website, Flipkart
Key Features: 6.74'' 90Hz Display, Octa-core Chipset, 108MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery
Photo Credit: Realme
Starting Price: Rs 9,999
Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, and Lava website
Key Features: 16.55cm(6.5") HD+ 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 50MP AI Triple Camera, Android 12 OS.
Photo Credit: Lava
Starting Price: Rs 9,999
Available on: Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung website
Key Features: 6000mAh battery, 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup, Android 12, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Starting Price: Rs 6,999
Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Redmi website
Key Features: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM, 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) Display, 13MP Rear Camera, 5000 mAh Battery
Photo Credit: Redmi
Starting Price: Rs 9,999
Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo website
Key Features: 13MP+2MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and 5000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging.
Photo Credit: Vivo