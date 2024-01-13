Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

7 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 10,000

From Redmi 13C to Samsung Galaxy M13, here are the options

Updated On 10:37 AM IST, 12 Jan 2024

In the ever-expanding world of budget smartphones, consumers are now spoiled for choice, with numerous options available under the Rs 10,000 mark. Here's a quick roundup of seven smartphones that deliver great value without breaking the bank.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Samsung Galaxy M04

  • Starting Price: Rs 7,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Samsung website, Flipkart

  • Key Features: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB, 16.51 cm (6.5 inch) HD+ Display, 13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera, 5000 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Redmi 13C

  • Starting Price: Rs 8,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Redmi website

  • Key Features: Sporting a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi 13C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. With up to 8GB of RAM, a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5MP front camera, it provides a compelling package.

Photo Credit: Amazon.in

Realme C53

  • Starting Price: Rs 8,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Realme website, Flipkart

  • Key Features: 6.74'' 90Hz Display, Octa-core Chipset, 108MP Camera, 5000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Lava Blaze 5G

  • Starting Price: Rs 9,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Flipkart, and Lava website

  • Key Features: 16.55cm(6.5") HD+ 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, 50MP AI Triple Camera, Android 12 OS.

Photo Credit: Lava

Samsung Galaxy M13

  • Starting Price: Rs 9,999

  • Available on: Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung website

  • Key Features: 6000mAh battery, 50MP+5MP+2MP Triple camera setup, Android 12, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display.  

Photo Credit: Samsung

Redmi 9 Activ

  • Starting Price: Rs 6,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Redmi website

  • Key Features: 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM, 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) Display, 13MP Rear Camera, 5000 mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Redmi

Vivo Y16

  • Starting Price: Rs 9,999

  • Available on: Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo website

  • Key Features: 13MP+2MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and 5000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging.

Photo Credit: Vivo

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 12

Lakshadweep Tourism: All About The Gorgeous Minicoy Island
Go To Homepage