7 Places To Visit In And Around Delhi This Weekend

Confused about your weekend plans? Here are some options including the iconic Humayun's Tomb, magnificent Akshardham Mandir and more.
This tomb, built in 1570, is of particular cultural significance as it was the first garden-tomb on the Indian subcontinent. It inspired several major architectural innovations, culminating in the construction of the Taj Mahal.
Located in the heart of New Delhi, Connaught Place is famous for its eateries, markets and vibrant nightlife.
This temple, built from intricately carved sandstone and marble, is a architectural marvel.
This sacred gurdwara is one of the biggest tourist attraction in the national capital. It is visited by thousand of devotees every day.
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan is open to the public till March 31. Daffodils, tulips, Asiatic lilies, oriental lilies and other rare seasonal flowers can be seen in this garden. Apart from other attractions, floral patterns of tulips and 100+ varieties of roses are a must-watch at the garden.
Located about 240 km from Delhi, the Taj Mahal is considered to be the greatest architectural achievement in the whole range of Indo-Islamic architecture. It was built in Agra between 1631 and 1648 by order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife Mumtaz.
Agra Fort is a historical fort in the city of Agra. It was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty till 1638, when the capital was shifted from Agra to Delhi. The Agra fort is a UNESCO World Heritage site
