7 Movies To Watch This International Women's Day 2024

Photo Credit: X/@aliaa08
Here are seven inspiring movies which you can add to your watchlist. Don't miss these inspiring stories of strength and resilience.
International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 worldwide. The day is important to celebrate women’s contributions across industries worldwide. Women were once portrayed in Bollywood movies as objects of adoration and desire, but in recent years they have been transformed into inspirational figures.
Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Release Year: 2012
Photo Credit: IMDb
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Year: 2013
Photo Credit: IMDb
Where To Watch: Netflix
Release Year: 2022
Photo Credit: X/@aliaa08
Where To Watch: Prime Video, Zee5 and Jio Cinema
Release Year: 2012
Photo Credit: IMDb
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Release Year: 2014
Photo Credit: Prime Video
Where To Watch: Disney + Hotstar
Release Year: 2016
Photo Credit: X/@DisneyPlusHS
Where To Watch: Disney + Hotstar
Release Year: 2016
Photo Credit: Disney + Hotstar