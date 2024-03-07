Photo Credit: X/@aliaa08

7 Movies To Watch This International Women's Day 2024

Here are seven inspiring movies which you can add to your watchlist. Don't miss these inspiring stories of strength and resilience.

Updated On 03:16 PM IST, 07 Mar 2024

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8 worldwide. The day is important to celebrate women’s contributions across industries worldwide. Women were once portrayed in Bollywood movies as objects of adoration and desire, but in recent years they have been transformed into inspirational figures.  

1. Kahaani

  • Where To Watch: Prime Video

  • Release Year: 2012

2. Queen

  • Where To Watch: Netflix

  • Release Year: 2013

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi

  • Where To Watch: Netflix

  • Release Year: 2022

4. English Vinglish

  • Where To Watch: Prime Video, Zee5 and Jio Cinema

  • Release Year: 2012

5. Mardaani

  • Where To Watch: Prime Video

  • Release Year: 2014

6. Pink

  • Where To Watch: Disney + Hotstar

  • Release Year: 2016

7. Neerja

  • Where To Watch: Disney + Hotstar

  • Release Year: 2016

