Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

6 Places To Visit In And Near Mumbai On New Year's Eve

Get ready to welcome the New Year in style by exploring these six fantastic places in the city.

Updated On 04:04 PM IST, 29 Dec 2023

Mumbai offers numerous exciting places to celebrate New Year's Eve. From lively beaches to iconic landmarks, there's something for everyone.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Sanjay Gandhi National Park Camping

Location: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali

Escape the crowd and celebrate a peaceful New Year in the wilderness at Sanjay Gandhi National Park with camping, bonfires, and star gazing.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

SMAAASH New Year Bash

Location: Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Join the Bollywood-style SMAAASH New Year Bash for an evening filled with activities, Bollywood music, games, food and more

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

Adlabs Imagica New Year Bash

Location: Imagica Theme Park, Khalapur

There will be live performances, food, drinks and fireworks at Adlabs Imagica near Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

New Year Celebration In Resorts

Location: Mumbai

Enjoy the best New Year parties in resorts near Mumbai. These resorts offer great music, food and drinks for a memorable celebration.

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

Radisson Blu Mumbai New Year Buffet 

Location: Radisson Blu, Andheri MIDC, Mumbai.

Embrace the first day of the New Year 2024 with a delightful culinary experience at Fiona`s New Year`s Day Brunch on January 1. 

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

Pawna Lakeside Camping

Location: Pawna Lake, Maharastra

Camping lakeside at Pawna while enjoying bonfires, stargazing and singing under the cold breeze

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik

More Stories

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 29

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 29

Top 10 Travel Destinations Indians Searched For In 2023 On Google
Go To Homepage