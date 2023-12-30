6 Places To Visit In And Near Mumbai On New Year's Eve

Photo Credit: Representative/Freepik
Get ready to welcome the New Year in style by exploring these six fantastic places in the city.
Mumbai offers numerous exciting places to celebrate New Year's Eve. From lively beaches to iconic landmarks, there's something for everyone.
Location: Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali
Escape the crowd and celebrate a peaceful New Year in the wilderness at Sanjay Gandhi National Park with camping, bonfires, and star gazing.
Location: Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Join the Bollywood-style SMAAASH New Year Bash for an evening filled with activities, Bollywood music, games, food and more
Location: Imagica Theme Park, Khalapur
There will be live performances, food, drinks and fireworks at Adlabs Imagica near Mumbai.
Location: Mumbai
Enjoy the best New Year parties in resorts near Mumbai. These resorts offer great music, food and drinks for a memorable celebration.
Location: Radisson Blu, Andheri MIDC, Mumbai.
Embrace the first day of the New Year 2024 with a delightful culinary experience at Fiona`s New Year`s Day Brunch on January 1.
Location: Pawna Lake, Maharastra
Camping lakeside at Pawna while enjoying bonfires, stargazing and singing under the cold breeze
