5 Key Terms To Know Ahead Of Interim Union Budget 2024

A brief Budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, will be held between January 31 and February 9.
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget. The new government, which will be sworn in after the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May, will present the full-fledged budget later.
When the government's non-borrowed receipts fall short of its entire expenditure, it has to borrow money from the public to meet the shortfall. The excess of total expenditure over total non-borrowed receipts is called the Fiscal deficit.
The revenue budget consists of revenue receipts of the Government and its expenditure. Revenue receipts are divided into tax and non-tax revenue. Tax revenues constitute taxes like income tax, corporate tax, excise, customs, service and other duties that the Government levies. The non-tax revenue source include interest on loans, dividend on investments.
It is the flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance. It gives a detailed account of the performance of various sectors of the economy and overall economic scenario of the country in the past year and provides and outline for the year ahead.
A sustained increase in the general price level. The inflation rate is the percentage rate of change in the price level.
The Vote on Account is a grant made in advance by the parliament, in respect of the estimated expenditure for a part of new Financial year, pending the completion of procedure relating to the voting on the Demand for Grants and the passing of the Appropriation Act.
