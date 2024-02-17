Photo Credit: poco website

5 Budget Smartphones Launched In 2024 So Far

From Poco X6 to Moto G24 Power, here are the latest budget-friendly smartphones launched this year.

Updated On 03:50 PM IST, 16 Feb 2024

In 2024, several smartphones have entered the market, offering a range of features to cater to diverse user needs. These budget-friendly smartphones have captured attention with their affordable yet promising specifications. Check out the smartphones that have recently made their debut.

Photo Credit: Motorola website

1. Moto G24 Power

Starting Price: Rs 8,499

Where to buy: Flipkart, motorola.in and retail stores.

Photo Credit: Motorola website

2. Realme 12 Pro 5G

Starting Price: Rs 25,999

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart and realme.com.

Photo Credit: Realme website

3. Moto G34 5G

Starting Price: Rs 10,999

Where to buy: Flipkart, motorola.in and retail stores.

Photo Credit: Motorola website

4. Redmi Note 13 5G

Starting Price: Rs 17,999

Where to buy: Amazon, Flipkart and mi.com

Photo Credit: MI website

5. Poco X6

Starting Price: Rs 21,999

Where to buy: Flipkart

Photo Credit: poco website

