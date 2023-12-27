Photo Credit: Unsplash

TasteAtlas' 5 Best Food Cities In The World; Mumbai, Hyderabad In Top 50

TasteAtlas describes itself as an encyclopedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants.

Out of 16,601 cities in the TasteAtlas database, based on 395,205 (271,819 valid) user votes, these five cities have recorded the best average ratings for regional and national dishes most commonly served in them. Two Indian cities are included in the list of top 50. Take a look:

1. Rome, Italy

Famous For: Pasta carbonara, Pizza al taglio, Cacio e pepe, Amatriciana and Panna cotta

2. Bologna, Italy

Famous For: Tagliatelle al ragù alla Bolognese,  Lasagne alla Bolognese, Tortellini in brodo, Cotoletta alla Bolognese and Tiramisù.

3. Naples, Italy

Famous For: Pizza Margherita, Zeppole, Taralli, Sfogliatella and Pasta e patate.

4. Vienna, Austria

Famous For: Wiener Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel, Topfenstrudel, Krapfen and Kaiserschmarrn

5. Tokyo, Japan

Famous For: Sushi, Sashimi, Yakitori, Yakiniku and Miso Soup.

35. Mumbai, India

Famous For: Pav bhaji, Bhelpuri, Vada pav, Modak and Panipuri.

39. Hyderabad, India

Famous For: Hyderabadi biryani, Pesara dosa, Idli, Chutney and Kheer.

