TasteAtlas' 5 Best Food Cities In The World; Mumbai, Hyderabad In Top 50

TasteAtlas describes itself as an encyclopedia of flavours, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients and authentic restaurants.
Out of 16,601 cities in the TasteAtlas database, based on 395,205 (271,819 valid) user votes, these five cities have recorded the best average ratings for regional and national dishes most commonly served in them. Two Indian cities are included in the list of top 50. Take a look:
Famous For: Pasta carbonara, Pizza al taglio, Cacio e pepe, Amatriciana and Panna cotta
Famous For: Tagliatelle al ragù alla Bolognese, Lasagne alla Bolognese, Tortellini in brodo, Cotoletta alla Bolognese and Tiramisù.
Famous For: Pizza Margherita, Zeppole, Taralli, Sfogliatella and Pasta e patate.
Famous For: Wiener Schnitzel, Apfelstrudel, Topfenstrudel, Krapfen and Kaiserschmarrn
Famous For: Sushi, Sashimi, Yakitori, Yakiniku and Miso Soup.
Famous For: Pav bhaji, Bhelpuri, Vada pav, Modak and Panipuri.
Famous For: Hyderabadi biryani, Pesara dosa, Idli, Chutney and Kheer.
