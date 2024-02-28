10 Hill Stations To Visit In March In India

As winter season comes to an end, March is one of the least humid months of the year making it the best for sightseeing.
Located among the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal, Darjeeling is one of the most sought-after places to visit in March. Darjeeling's average high temperature during this month is 21.9°C, while the average low temperature is 12.6°C.
If you are an adventure traveller then Leh Ladakh is the best place for you to visit in March where almost all of the areas are still available throughout the month. In March, Leh Ladakh's average high temperature is 15°C, while the average low temperature is -14°C.
If you looking for a family trip then Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best places to visit in March. The hill station's average high temperature during this month is 17°C, while the average low temperature is 5°C.
This mountain town of Himachal Pradesh is another destination where you can plan a family vacation in March. The hill station's average high temperature during this month is 20°C, while the average low temperature is 10°C.
This hill station located in the Western Ghats in Kerala is another destination that is ideal for a vacation in March. Munnar's average high temperature during this month is 25°C, while the average low temperature is 15°C.
Undoubtedly one of the best hill stations in India, it is an ideal destination to travel in March. Shimla's average high temperature during this month is 17°C, while the average low temperature is 7°C.
The capital of Sikkim is among the most loved places to visit in India in March by travellers. The hill station's average high temperature during this month is 18°C, while the average low temperature is 9°C.
This beautiful hill station in Tamil Nadu is one of the best places to visit in India in March. The hill station's average high temperature during this month is 27°C, while the average low temperature is 17°C.
This picturesque hill station located in the state of Uttarakhand and is one of the best places to visit in India in March. Coorg's average high temperature during this month is 35°C, while the average low temperature is 20°C.
Another well-known hill station among travel enthusiasts is the crown jewel of Uttarakhand, Nainital. The hill station's average high temperature during this month is 16°C, while the average low temperature is 6°C.