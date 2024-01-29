Blackstone Is Building A $25 Billion Empire Of Power-Hungry Data Centers

A trio of dealmakers stood firm. Greg Blank, Mike Forman and Tyler Henritze, from the infrastructure and real estate groups, made the pitch. Big Tech would need infrastructure to support a surge in computing processes as more of the economy migrated online — an idea Blackstone had been bullish on for years. Cloud giants would go from running their own data centers to leasing more. Because data centers were hard to build, landlords would be able to command prices they wanted. The ability to capitalize on a power crunch also was compelling to some of the people evaluating the deal.