Will AI Create More Fake News Than It Exposes?

These sites will work hard to create the kinds of content that AI cannot easily spoof. For instance, columnists with well-known personalities will become more important, relative to more generic but still first-rate writers. Even if an AI can copy the style of Paul Krugman, for example, it cannot Paul Krugman, and many of Krugman’s readers care what thinks about an issue. They don’t want the AI cloned version, no matter how high its quality. So media outlets will do more to promote the personal brands of their authors.