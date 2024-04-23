Love That Strong Dollar. It May Not Last

Of course, it’s always possible that this dollar rally will morph into something more insidious and risk-off in nature. Investors have gotten a taste of “bad dollar strength” amid rising Israel-Iran tensions, but that hasn’t been the main story for exchange rates. The buck’s strength has come at the expense of other developed-market economies — generally more so than emerging markets, although there are exceptions — which can handle the stress without triggering some sort of crisis. And, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Daniel Moss noted recently, we are far from the circumstances that brought on the Asian financial crisis: More flexible exchange rates today avert the risk of meltdowns, and central banks manage their reserves and rates policy more strategically.