Thinking About Flying? The Price Is Only Going Up, Up, Up

Airbus SE, now the biggest of the large airliner manufacturing duopoly, is having fewer production problems but is still constrained by the supply chain. Hundreds of its A320neo aircraft that are already in the hands of airlines will have to be grounded for months to fix a problem with power plants made by RTX Corp.’s Pratt & Whitney unit. About 3,000 of the geared turbofan engines have been recalled.The desperation among airlines to add more aircraft is reverberating through the leasing market. The monthly rate for the 737 Max 9 has jumped to $315,000 from $305,000 at the beginning of 2020, which is before the pandemic caused flight demand to plummet, Bloomberg News reported based on data from Ishka Global. Airbus’ A321-200 costs $335,000 a month to lease, which is back to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines are also keeping planes longer because they can’t take delivery of all the new ones they have on order with Boeing and Airbus.