The Global Rate-Cut Debate Is Playing Out In A Bangkok Drama

Ironically, Trump was close to getting at least part of what he wanted. Not because he decreed it — he didn't have the authority. The Fed's abrupt pause and subsequent cuts through 2019 reflected worries about a slowing domestic and world economy, in part a response to Trump's trade war, and the failure of inflation to spike despite a long expansion and low jobless rate. The Fed stressed the easing wasn't a response to bombast from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, but the timing was very awkward. “These course corrections were even more humbling than normal because they corresponded with what Trump had been loudly demanding,” Nick Timiraos wrote in his book , which tracked the Fed during the pandemic and Trump presidency.