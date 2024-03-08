At This Year’s Oscars Ceremony, Study the Shoes

At the moment, the main alternatives for everyone from shoemaker Dr Martens Plc, which has had a vegan range alongside its core leather offerings since 2011, to Stella McCartney, who has never used animal leather in her designs, are plastics. A plethora of plant-based leathers exist — you can pick from cacti, pineapples, mushrooms, mangoes and more — but they make up a tiny fraction of the market, even at the high end. Some, such as Piñatex — the pineapple leather — are still comprised of about 20% plastic. Aside from alternative materials, the most sustainable accessories for an environmentally conscious Hollywood star would be pre-owned shoes and handbags.