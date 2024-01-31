Musk Loses $51 Billion, But There’s A Lot More At Stake

For Elon Musk, the Delaware Court of Chancery is like a giant anti-ATM, sucking wealth away from him. Late on Tuesday, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick voided a $55 billion compensation package that Tesla Inc. awarded the chief executive in 2018. In 2022, the same judge presided over the case in which Twitter Inc. eventually forced Musk to go through with his acquisition of the company, with him backing down before it went to trial. Twitter, now X, has not thus far been a star performer.Musk took to the platform after the ruling to warn any unsuspecting entrepreneurs out there: “Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware.”