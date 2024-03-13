March Madness Is Coming For The Global Shipping Game

In 2024, the process could be even more complex than at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when demand soared and logistics got snarled by shutdowns. We can think of the swing factors affecting shipping supply and demand as divided into anticipated and unanticipated variables. In the first category there are risks that the industry has always known exist, even if their timing or severity cannot be well forecast: inclement weather, crop yields, fluctuating oil prices and recessions. The unknown unknowns include war, pandemics, embargoes and sudden financial crises.