India's Growth Has Chinese Characteristics

That’s a big hole, not just in the wages earned by 21% of the workforce, but also in the operating surpluses of the 39% who run their own business, and in the incomes of another 18% employed by them. Labor in India doesn’t yet have sufficient pricing power to beat inflation, says the Axis report. A new investment cycle might just mean consumption growth lagging GDP expansion on a more sustained basis, though not everyone will be affected. The top 20% of income earners will witness faster growth than the bottom 50%. “Labor markets are unlikely to be much better for the middle-30% as well,” the analysts say.