India’s Markets Are Turning Into An Inexorable Force

But the prospects for rising demand for India’s debt couldn't come at more propitious moment for the world's No. 5 economy, whose gross domestic product rose 7.6% in the three months to September from a year ago, more than any of the economist estimates compiled by Bloomberg and much greater than the Reserve Bank of India’s projected 6.5%. The robust GDP report means India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, with Modi's government increasing investment in infrastructure and providing subsidies for companies willing to build new plants across the country. “The sharp upside surprise to the GDP figures is a welcome sign especially as it comes in the backdrop of a broad-based pickup across most non-agricultural sectors,” Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., told Bloomberg News at the end of November.