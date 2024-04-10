How 'Shareholder Value' Became A Wall Street Mantra

Jensen was profoundly disappointed by what he saw as the misuse of his ideas to justify alpha rewards for beta performance. “Managerial heroin” was how he described the implementation of share options in many US companies. In the late 1990s he underwent the equivalent of a religious conversion. He became a follower of Werner Hans Erhard, the founder of Erhard Seminars Training, more popularly known as EST, a quasi-religious movement that promised to empower its followers and heal their spiritual wounds. Jensen collaborated with Erhard to produce a thousand-slide PowerPoint presentation heralding the wisdom of their respective lifetimes, a mishmash of management theory, self-help, neurobiology and linguistics. He also devoted much of his time to delivering seminars, some of them lasting for days. For Jensen, his collaboration with Erhard supplied the missing piece of the jigsaw of the agency theory: Provided that managers followed the precepts that he and Erhard laid out, they would refrain from the self-dealing that had hitherto marred his theory; instead, they would act like honest capitalists.