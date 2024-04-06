Hey Google, Please Set YouTube Free

While YouTube made its name as a free service — much to the initial consternation of rights holders — the fastest growing part of its business is now persuading people to pay for more advanced features or added content. Currently, it offers YouTube Music, which competes with Spotify, and YouTube Premium, which removes advertising. Together, they brought in $6.5 billion in revenue in 2023, up 48% year-over-year, MoffettNathanson estimates. While other streaming platforms fight to fend off churn versus other similar services, with people ducking in and out of subscription plans based on the release schedules of popular shows, YouTube’s role as a seemingly limitless vault for all kinds of video — from concert clips to instructions on how to clean an oven — offers a more constant value for money. Better still, production costs for most of YouTube’s content are shouldered by creators, not YouTube.