Central Banks Are The Newest HODLers Of Gold

If so, and if the rising price starts to pull the retail investors in the west who have little or no exposure to gold right now back in, there seems little to stop the gold price continuing to soar. How do you invest? There are those ETFs, of course. But the miners are also worth looking at. Back in early March, John Hathaway of Sprott Asset Management pointed out that the entire gold-mining sector in the US had a market capitalization of less than that of just Mastercard Inc. — and not much more than Nvidia Corp. rose in a single day when it last reported earnings. They’ve begun to move a little since: The iShares Gold Producers ETF is up 17% since a double-digit decline in 2022. But it’s still way off the highs of 2011, something that makes little sense given the rise in the metal itself. There could be fireworks ahead for those miners. But either way, it might be worth putting a little gold in your portfolio. If it’s a good enough everything hedge for China’s central bank, it should be good enough for the rest of us.