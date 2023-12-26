Supply Chains Are Breaking. They’ll Rebuild Stronger

An almost total cessation of passenger flights from the start of the pandemic in 2020 was the first sign that this model is too brittle. The closure of the Suez Canal, caused by poor piloting in the waterway, in 2021 was a stark reminder of how unstable one single stretch of marine traffic can be. The blockage also highlighted how much we rely on just a few supply lines to connect major consumption economies to a handful of production bases. On the other side of the world, climate change is creating drought and slowing traffic through the Panama Canal that joins Asia to eastern America.