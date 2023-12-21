Fed And Markets Resume Their Unhealthy Co-Dependency

This plot twist has been far from smooth. Less than 48 hours after Powell’s remarks following the last Fed meeting, policymakers were back on stage trying to walk back what markets happily labeled the “Powell Christmas Pivot.” When they had little impact, more Fed officials joined in, taking a different tack that involved explaining what Powell really meant to say. The confusion was such that a week after Powell’s comments, the specialized media was still debating what the Fed’s genuine policy signal had been.