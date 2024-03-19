Why Metals Will Shrug Off History’s Greatest Property Crash

This disconnect makes most sense if you look at sales and starts as a measure of speculative froth in the market, and take completions as the better yardstick for construction activity. Very little building work needs to take place to record a housing start, and none to record a sale. For a Chinese household starved of good investment options, buying an unbuilt apartment in a rising market had more in common with opening a long-term deposit account than purchasing a home — one reason that Beijing has spent so long insisting that homes are for living in, not investment. Only when a completion is recorded can we be sure that a house has actually been built.