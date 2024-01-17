Turns Out, Pilots Are Crucial To Running An Airline

Airlines are all competing for pilots, but Cathay is looking desperate. Last week, the company updated its operational handbook to allow pilots to apply for promotion to captain after just 3,000 flight hours, instead of the previous 4,000. Aviators climb through the ranks by logging hours and flights, and becoming captain is the pinnacle. This adjustment appears aimed at luring pilots to the airline, or to keep them there, by making promotion easier. It also ensures the operator can keep flying. We shouldn’t assume that lowering the benchmark for promotion is less safe, but it is important to note the timing of such a move: when Cathay is short of captains.