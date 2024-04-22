World Book And Copyright Day 2024: Date, History And Significance

World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23 to encourage reading and inculcate a love for books. This day is commonly known as World Book Day.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) believes books have the power to connect the past and the future and bring together generations and cultures.

"On this occasion, UNESCO and the international organisations representing the three major sectors of the book industry - publishers, booksellers and libraries - select the World Book Capital for a year to maintain, through its own initiatives, the impetus of the day’s celebrations," said the organisation.

This year’s World Book Capital is Strasbourg (France), according to a UNESCO release.