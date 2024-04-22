World Book And Copyright Day 2024: Date, History And Significance
23 April is a symbolic date in world literature. It is the date on which several prominent authors, William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega all died.
World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated on April 23 to encourage reading and inculcate a love for books. This day is commonly known as World Book Day.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) believes books have the power to connect the past and the future and bring together generations and cultures.
"On this occasion, UNESCO and the international organisations representing the three major sectors of the book industry - publishers, booksellers and libraries - select the World Book Capital for a year to maintain, through its own initiatives, the impetus of the day’s celebrations," said the organisation.
This year’s World Book Capital is Strasbourg (France), according to a UNESCO release.
World Book Day 2024: Date
UNESCO picked April 23 as World Book and Copyright Day due to its significance in the literary world. It was on this date that several renowned authors like William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega passed away.
The organisation believed that dedicating this date to their contributions would be the best way to honour them.
World Book Day 2024: History
UNESCO instituted World Book and Copyright Day at its general conference in 1995 in Paris as a tribute to legendary authors and to the world of books.
The organisation dedicated a special day to books with the aim of encouraging people to read and offering them access to more books.
World Book Day 2024: Significance
This day helps create awareness about the significance of reading books and how they can shape people's lives. It stands for creativity, diversity, and equal access to knowledge. This day brings together people across the world on a single platform.
"Pick a book, start turning its pages, and draw from it a breath of fresh air as it will sustain now and in the future," said Audrey Azoulay, the 11th director-general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), encouraging people to read books.
In one of her statements during the pandemic, she stated, “It is the power of books that we all need right now, as we are reminded of the fundamental importance of literature – as well as the arts – in our lives.”
Azoulay believes this day not only honours the work of authors, but also the professions associated with it such as translation, book publishing, editing, and sales.