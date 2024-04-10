What Does Rs 1 Crore Get You? Netizens Weigh In On Viral Social Media Post

NDTV ProfitTrendingWhat Does Rs 1 Crore Get You? Netizens Weigh In On Viral Social Media Post
The debate on social media ranged from education to real estate, bitcoins and even financial planning.

10 Apr 2024, 10:54 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Unsplash</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Unsplash

Is Rs 1 crore good enough for luxury cars, exotic vacations or even the basic necessities of a home and children's higher education? A post on social media platform X asking "What does Rs 1 crore get you?" has gone viral, sparking a range of reactions among Netizens.

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava shared the post on April 8. It has already garnered over one million views. His post read:

"[1] You can't buy a house in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram (at least not a liveable one for a family)

You could look at something at the outskirts (maybe). And commute for hours.

[2] You can't send your kids abroad for studying at most MBA programs abroad barring a few countries; or if it is a public university

[3] You (maybe) can't send your kids to international schools (not kidding, in Delhi, British School the donation for class 1 kid is 95 Lakhs)

Welcome to the new world. Where excess money printing & debt has destroyed your buying power." [sic]

The post ignited a debate with social media users sharing their perspectives.

One user wrote, "If you have 1 crore, you could easily rent any good place off it's interest. You can easily avail education loan if you want to pursue MBA programs abroad. Why send your kids to international schools in the first place. Even if you have 100cr if you will feel poor at certain places(Dubai, Singapore etc.) No point in doing what others are doing, do what seems best for you." [sic]

Users residing in different parts of the country weighed in on the debate too. Here are some posts related to real estate.

A user wrote, "Rs 1 Crore can buy you a decent home of around 60 sq yards in Old Gurugram and up to 100 sq yards in adjacent colonies and that's pretty livable for a small family as a huge part of Gurugram lives there only." [sic]

A Hyderabad resident said it would be difficult to get a place in the city or even the outskirts with that money.

Some users also elaborated the importance of the sum in terms of education, bitcoins and financial planning.

The debate on social media ranged from education to real estate, bitcoins and even financial planning. However, the consensus was that the value of Rs 1 crore depended greatly on individual circumstances and priorities.

