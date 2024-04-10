What Does Rs 1 Crore Get You? Netizens Weigh In On Viral Social Media Post

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava shared the post on April 8. It has already garnered over one million views. His post read:

"[1] You can't buy a house in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram (at least not a liveable one for a family)

You could look at something at the outskirts (maybe). And commute for hours.

[2] You can't send your kids abroad for studying at most MBA programs abroad barring a few countries; or if it is a public university

[3] You (maybe) can't send your kids to international schools (not kidding, in Delhi, British School the donation for class 1 kid is 95 Lakhs)

Welcome to the new world. Where excess money printing & debt has destroyed your buying power." [sic]