What Does Rs 1 Crore Get You? Netizens Weigh In On Viral Social Media Post
Is Rs 1 crore good enough for luxury cars, exotic vacations or even the basic necessities of a home and children's higher education? A post on social media platform X asking "What does Rs 1 crore get you?" has gone viral, sparking a range of reactions among Netizens.
Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava shared the post on April 8. It has already garnered over one million views. His post read:
"[1] You can't buy a house in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram (at least not a liveable one for a family)
You could look at something at the outskirts (maybe). And commute for hours.
[2] You can't send your kids abroad for studying at most MBA programs abroad barring a few countries; or if it is a public university
[3] You (maybe) can't send your kids to international schools (not kidding, in Delhi, British School the donation for class 1 kid is 95 Lakhs)
Welcome to the new world. Where excess money printing & debt has destroyed your buying power." [sic]
What 1 Crore gets you?— Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) April 8, 2024
The post ignited a debate with social media users sharing their perspectives.
One user wrote, "If you have 1 crore, you could easily rent any good place off it's interest. You can easily avail education loan if you want to pursue MBA programs abroad. Why send your kids to international schools in the first place. Even if you have 100cr if you will feel poor at certain places(Dubai, Singapore etc.) No point in doing what others are doing, do what seems best for you." [sic]
— CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) April 8, 2024
You can easily avail education loan if you want to pursue MBA programs abroad
Why send your kids to international schools in the first place
Even if you have 100cr if you will feel poor at certainâ¦
Users residing in different parts of the country weighed in on the debate too. Here are some posts related to real estate.
A user wrote, "Rs 1 Crore can buy you a decent home of around 60 sq yards in Old Gurugram and up to 100 sq yards in adjacent colonies and that's pretty livable for a small family as a huge part of Gurugram lives there only." [sic]
— Abhishek Bhardwaj (@Kalpvriksha_ggn) April 8, 2024
A Hyderabad resident said it would be difficult to get a place in the city or even the outskirts with that money.
In Hyderabad, you won't find a flat in 1 cr in a society, not even in the outskirts. You have to go 40 km away from the city.— Michael Rupam Makhal (@mrmakhal) April 8, 2024
You could move to a 2nd tier city and retire with a monthly in hand income of about 35-40k - inflation protected. Not too bad if you are single and want to work meaningfully and not slave around.— Nirmesh Mehta (@NirmeshMehta) April 8, 2024
It is not inflation that has devalued 1 crore but rather 'keeping up with the Joneses' mindset.
Some users also elaborated the importance of the sum in terms of education, bitcoins and financial planning.
It's not a new world; it's always been like this for the middle class. Even in 90s, middle class struggled to afford decent housing in Mumbai, send their children to study in US, or enroll them in British schools. In real terms, we haven't progressed much since independence.— The Commentary (@decentComment) April 8, 2024
What a horrible perspective to have.— Pooja Lapasia (@poojalapasia) April 9, 2024
1cr can pay for all schooling years + most good undergrad colleges.
It can pay your rent for a decent home in any city for almost all your work life.
It can give your family all the nice holidays they wanted.
Life can only be asâ¦
Ok and noted. How do you plan to address this gradual debasement issue ? Real Estate , Gold , Bitcoin ....— Krish_Consciousness (@Bitonomics) April 8, 2024
Which hard asset Indians should focus on to beat this debt trap..
Somehow, I believe it's beneficial. It prompts everyone to reflect. Those who fail to introspect often face challenges. While self-interest isn't negative, lacking humanity is unacceptable. We must actively engage in progress and consistently contribute to our community.— Dhanvantri Dwivedi (@dhanv) April 8, 2024
The debate on social media ranged from education to real estate, bitcoins and even financial planning. However, the consensus was that the value of Rs 1 crore depended greatly on individual circumstances and priorities.