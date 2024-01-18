Video: TTE Repeatedly Slaps Passenger Aboard Barauni-Lucknow Express, Suspended; Ashwini Vaishnaw Reacts

A social media user has also shared the ticket and the name of the victim as Niraj Kumar Yadav, however, it remains unconfirmed.

Lucknow Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) told news agency PTI, "We came to know that a Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (DCTI) named Prakash assaulted a passenger, possibly because he was having an irregular ticket. He was not authorised to travel in that particular class with the ticket that he had purchased."