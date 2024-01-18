Video: TTE Repeatedly Slaps Passenger Aboard Barauni-Lucknow Express, Suspended; Ashwini Vaishnaw Reacts
A video has gone viral on social media in which a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was seen repeatedly slapping a passenger aboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express.
In the video, the TTE is seen slapping a passenger while co-passengers question him about the reason for such misconduct. A lady passenger is also heard saying to let go of the matter. At the start of the video, the victim also says that he has a ticket but the official continues to hit him. The TTE also tries to stop other commuters from recording the incident. The reason for the conflict is unclear.
The video is from today. TT is beating like this in Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203).
Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, tell me do you have the freedom to beat these people like this? Are goons named after TT? Why is it in the system?
A social media user has also shared the ticket and the name of the victim as Niraj Kumar Yadav, however, it remains unconfirmed.
Lucknow Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) told news agency PTI, "We came to know that a Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (DCTI) named Prakash assaulted a passenger, possibly because he was having an irregular ticket. He was not authorised to travel in that particular class with the ticket that he had purchased."
According to railway officials, the incident occurred on Thursday when Barauni-Lucknow Express was travelling between Gonda and Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.
The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, also posted on X, "The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated."
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X saying, "Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended."
-with inputs from PTI
