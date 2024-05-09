TV Host's Brilliant Response To Troll Calling Her Outfit 'Inappropriate' Goes Viral

Australian TV presenter Narelda Jacobs confronted a viewer who recently criticized her outfit while she was presenting a news segment. Jacobs revealed that the feedback email was sent to the entire newsroom, and she took to Instagram to share its contents.

The email, with the subject line "Narelda Jacobs. News," criticized her dress sense as "inappropriate" for news reading, stating that "cleavage is for nightclubs."

Jacobs responded on Instagram, highlighting the ongoing issue of receiving such emails and the fact that it was sent to the entire newsroom while she was on air. She expressed that the email was intended to embarrass and shame her.

Asserting herself against the troll, Jacobs emphasized in her caption that her outfit was not inappropriate, but the email itself was. She concluded with a powerful statement: "No, what I’m wearing is not inappropriate but your email sure is."