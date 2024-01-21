Small Aircraft Crashes in Afghanistan, Confirmed Not Indian

An aircraft has crashed in the mountainous region near Topkhana, spanning the districts of Kuran-Munjan and Zibak in Badakhshan province, as reported by Afghanistan's TOLO News.

Zabihullah Amiri, the head of the Department of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, provided this information.

It was earlier mentioned that the plane in question was an Indian Passenger Plane.

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation clarified that the plane involved in the unfortunate crash is not an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. Instead, it is a small aircraft registered in Morocco.

Further, the aircraft functioned as an air ambulance, and was en route from Thailand to Moscow, with a refueling stop at Gaya Airport.