'Shaitaan' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark At Box Office

Supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan', directed by Vikas Bahl is refusing to slow down at the box office. The movie featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala earned Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.

The movie released on March 8, has collected around Rs 54 crore at the domestic box office in three days.

On the release day, the movie earned Rs 15.21 crore, followed by Rs 19.18 crore on Saturday, according to the makers of 'Shaitaan'.

'Shaitaan' is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film 'Vash', written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

A report by Sacnilk said 'Shaitaan' saw a jump of around 5-10% on its first Sunday with an estimated Rs 20-21 crore net collection. "The movie is performing well in multiplexes as well as single screens,” the report further stated.

The makers have also said that midnight shows were added in Mumbai due to a surge in demand for the movie.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, 'Shaitaan' is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

This is Vikas Bahl’s first movie in the horror-thriller genre. He has earlier helmed movies like 'Queen', 'Chillar Party', and 'Super 30'.