'Shaitaan' Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Crosses Rs 50-Crore Mark At Box Office
'Shaitaan' is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film 'Vash', written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.
Supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan', directed by Vikas Bahl is refusing to slow down at the box office. The movie featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala earned Rs 20.5 crore on Sunday, according to Sacnilk.
The movie released on March 8, has collected around Rs 54 crore at the domestic box office in three days.
On the release day, the movie earned Rs 15.21 crore, followed by Rs 19.18 crore on Saturday, according to the makers of 'Shaitaan'.
A report by Sacnilk said 'Shaitaan' saw a jump of around 5-10% on its first Sunday with an estimated Rs 20-21 crore net collection. "The movie is performing well in multiplexes as well as single screens,” the report further stated.
The makers have also said that midnight shows were added in Mumbai due to a surge in demand for the movie.
Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, 'Shaitaan' is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
This is Vikas Bahl’s first movie in the horror-thriller genre. He has earlier helmed movies like 'Queen', 'Chillar Party', and 'Super 30'.
Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a ‘winner’ in his post on X. "Drama. Thrills. Chills. Shock-value. All enveloped in a near-perfect, captivating plot…This is the supernatural genre done right… Unpredictable twists and turns are a big plus… Watch it!”
"Ajay Devgn excels as the helpless parent; conveys fear, concern and vulnerability with precision… R Madhavan is outstanding; he is savage, vicious and sadistic, all combined, without going overboard. It’s a delight to watch Jyotika on the Hindi screen after a long gap. She’s in super form… Janki Bodiwala gets to portray the most difficult part in the film and she does a brilliant job," the post read.
He also praised Bahl, but said the "post-interval portions could’ve been sharper and tighter." Music director Amit Trivedi was lauded for the background score that "amplifies the tension and unsettling vibe."
#OneWordReview...#Shaitaan: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2024
(With PTI inputs)