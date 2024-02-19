People’s Choice Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Barbie’, Taylor Swift, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And More; Check Full List

The 49th People’s Choice Awards that aired live on Sunday saw 'Barbie' bag six awards, while 'Grey's Anatomy' was voted best TV show. Other big winners included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.

Adam Sandler accepted the People’s Icon Award with a humourous speech.

The awards, hosted by Simu Liu, were hosted at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California and telecast live on NBC, Peacock, and E! There were 45 different award categories this year, including the year’s best in music, movies, television, and pop culture.

The American award show is said to have been started by producer, Bob Stivers, in 1975. It gives viewers an opportunity to vote for their favourite shows, and personalities in the entertainment industry. In 2005, the show's organisers switched from Gallup Polls to digital voting.