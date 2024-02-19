NDTV ProfitTrendingPeople’s Choice Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Barbie’, Taylor Swift, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And More; Check Full List
ADVERTISEMENT

People’s Choice Awards 2024 Winners: ‘Barbie’, Taylor Swift, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And More; Check Full List

19 Feb 2024, 03:19 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@peopleschoice</p></div>
Image Source: X/@peopleschoice

The 49th People’s Choice Awards that aired live on Sunday saw 'Barbie' bag six awards, while 'Grey's Anatomy' was voted best TV show. Other big winners included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, Beyoncé, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.

Adam Sandler accepted the People’s Icon Award with a humourous speech.

The awards, hosted by Simu Liu, were hosted at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California and telecast live on NBC, Peacock, and E! There were 45 different award categories this year, including the year’s best in music, movies, television, and pop culture.

The American award show is said to have been started by producer, Bob Stivers, in 1975. It gives viewers an opportunity to vote for their favourite shows, and personalities in the entertainment industry. In 2005, the show's organisers switched from Gallup Polls to digital voting.

Here’s the complete list of award winners.

People’s Choice Awards 2024: Full List of Winners

Movie of the Year

  • Barbie - Winner

  • Fast X

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Oppenheimer

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film

  • The Little Mermaid

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Comedy Movie of the Year

  • Barbie - Winner

  • 80 for Brady

  • Anyone but You

  • Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

  • Asteroid City

  • Cocaine Bear

  • No Hard Feelings

  • Wonka

Action Movie of the Year

  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Winner

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • Fast X

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • The Marvels

  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Drama Movie of the Year

  • Oppenheimer - Winner

  • Creed III

  • Five Nights at Freddy's

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Leave the World Behind

  • M3GAN

  • Scream VI

  • The Color Purple

Female Movie Star of the Year

  • Margot Robbie, Barbie - Winner

  • Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

  • Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

  • Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

  • Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

  • Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

  • Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Male Movie Star of the Year

  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie - Winner

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

  • Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part I

Comedy Movie Star of the Year

  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings - Winner

  • Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

  • Glen Powell, Anyone but You

  • Margot Robbie, Barbie

  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie

  • Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

  • Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

  • Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Action Movie Star of the Year

  • Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Winner

  • Brie Larson, The Marvels

  • Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

  • Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

  • Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Drama Movie Star of the Year

  • Jenna Ortega, Scream VI - Winner

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

  • Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

  • Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

  • Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Movie Performance of the Year

  • America Ferrera, Barbie - Winner

  • Charles Melton, May December

  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

  • Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

  • Natalie Portman, May December

  • Simu Liu, Barbie

  • Viola Davis, Air

TV

Show of the Year

  • Grey's Anatomy - Winner

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • Saturday Night Live

  • Ted Lasso

  • The Bear

  • The Last of Us

  • Vanderpump Rules

Drama Show of the Year

  • The Last of Us - Winner

  • Chicago Fire

  • Ginny & Georgia

  • Grey's Anatomy

  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Outer Banks

  • Succession

  • The Morning Show

Comedy Show of the Year

  • Only Murders in the Building - Winner

  • Abbott Elementary

  • And Just Like That...

  • Never Have I Ever

  • Saturday Night Live

  • Ted Lasso

  • The Bear

  • Young Sheldon

Reality Show of the Year

  • The Kardashians - Winner

  • 90-Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

  • Below Deck

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

  • Selling Sunset

  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey

  • Vanderpump Rules

Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of the Year

  • Loki - Winner

  • Ahsoka

  • American Horror Story: Delicate

  • Black Mirror

  • Ghosts

  • Secret Invasion

  • The Mandalorian

  • The Witcher

Bingeworthy Show of the Year

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty - Winner

  • Beef

  • Citadel

  • Jury Duty

  • Love Is Blind

  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • The Crown

  • The Night Agent

Competition Show of the Year

  • The Voice - Winner

  • America's Got Talent

  • American Idol

  • Big Brother

  • Dancing with the Stars

  • RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Survivor

  • Squid Game: The Challenge

Female TV Star of the Year

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building - Winner

  • Ali Wong, Beef

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

  • Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

Male TV Star of the Year

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - Winner

  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

  • Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Comedy TV Star of the Year

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - Winner

  • Ali Wong, Beef

  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

TV Performance of the Year

  • Billie Eilish, Swarm - Winner

  • Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

  • Steven Yuen, Beef

  • Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Drama TV Star of the Year

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - Winner

  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

  • Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Reality TV Star of the Year

  • Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians - Winner

  • Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

  • Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

  • Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

  • Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

  • Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Daytime Talk Show of the Year

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show - Winner

  • Good Morning America

  • Live with Kelly and Mark

  • Sherri

  • The Drew Barrymore Show

  • The Jennifer Hudson Show

  • The View

  • Today

Competition Contestant of the Year

  • Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars - Winner

  • Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

  • Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

  • Iam Tongi, American Idol

  • Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

  • Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

Night-time Talk Show of the Year

  • The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Winner

  • Hart to Heart

  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

  • Late Night with Seth Meyers

  • The Daily Show

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Host of the Year

  • Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam - Winner

  • Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

  • Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

  • Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

  • RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

  • Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

  • Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

  • Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

Music

Female Artist of the Year

  • Taylor Swift - Winner

  • Beyoncé

  • Doja Cat

  • Karol G

  • Lainey Wilson

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Nicki Minaj

  • Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year

  • Jung Kook - Winner

  • Bad Bunny

  • Drake

  • Jack Harlow

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Post Malone

  • The Weeknd

Female Country Artist of the Year

  • Lainey Wilson - Winner

  • Ashley McBryde

  • Carly Pearce

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Kelsea Ballerini

  • Megan Moroney

  • Shania Twain

Male Country Artist of the Year

  • Jelly Roll - Winner

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Cody Johnson

  • HARDY

  • Kane Brown

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Zach Bryan

Female Latin Artist of the Year

  • Shakira - Winner

  • Ángela Aguilar

  • Anitta

  • Becky G

  • Kali Uchis

  • Karol G

  • Rosalía

  • Young Miko

Male Latin Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny - Winner

  • Bizarrap

  • Feid

  • Manuel Turizo

  • Maluma

  • Peso Pluma

  • Rauw Alejandro

  • Ozuna

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

  • Nicki Minaj - Winner

  • Cardi B

  • Drake

  • Future

  • Jack Harlow

  • Latto

  • Post Malone

  • Travis Scott

Pop Artist of the Year

  • Taylor Swift - Winner

  • Billie Eilish

  • Doja Cat

  • Dua Lipa

  • Jung Kook

  • Miley Cyrus

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Tate McRae

New Artist of the Year

  • Ice Spice - Winner

  • Coi Leray

  • Jelly Roll

  • Jung Kook

  • Noah Kahan

  • Peso Pluma

  • PinkPantheress

  • Stephen Sanchez

R&B Artist of the Year

  • Beyoncé - Winner

  • Brent Faiyaz

  • Janelle Monáe

  • SZA

  • Tems

  • The Weeknd

  • Usher

  • Victoria Monét

Song of the Year

  • 'Vampire', Olivia Rodrigo – Winner

  • 'Dance The Night', Dua Lipa

  • 'Fast Car', Luke Combs

  • 'Flowers', Miley Cyrus

  • 'Fukumean', Gunna

  • 'Greedy', Tate McRae

  • 'Last Night', Morgan Wallen

  • 'Paint The Town Red', Doja Cat

Group/Duo of the Year

  • Stray Kids - Winner

  • Dan + Shay

  • Fuerza Regida

  • Grupo Frontera

  • Jonas Brothers

  • Old Dominion

  • Paramore

  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Collaboration Song of the Year

  • 'Barbie World', Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice with Aqua - Winner

  • 'All My Life', Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

  • 'Ella Baila Sola', Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma

  • 'First Person Shooter', Drake feat. J. Cole

  • 'I Remember Everything', Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

  • 'Seven', Jung Kook feat. Latto

  • 'TQG', Karol G, Shakira

  • 'Un x100to', Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny

Album of the Year

  • Guts, Olivia Rodrigo - Winner

  • Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

  • Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

  • One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

  • Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

  • For All the Dogs, Drake

  • Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Concert Tour of the Year

  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - Winner

  • +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

  • Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour

  • Love On Tour, Harry Styles

  • Luke Combs World Tour

  • Morgan Wallen One Night at a Time World Tour

  • P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

  • Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

Pop Culture

Comedy Act of the Year

  • Selective Outrage, Chris Rock - Winner

  • Baby J, John Mulaney

  • Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

  • God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

  • I'm an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

  • Off the Record, Trevor Noah

  • Reality Check, Kevin Hart

  • Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

Social Celebrity of the Year

  • Taylor Swift - Winner

  • Britney Spears

  • Dwayne Johnson

  • Kim Kardashian

  • Kylie Jenner

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Nicki Minaj

  • Selena Gomez

Athlete of the Year

  • Travis Kelce - Winner

  • Coco Gauff

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • LeBron James

  • Lionel Messi

  • Sabrina Ionescu

  • Simone Biles

  • Stephen Curry

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT