Passengers Take Over Woman's Reserved Seat, Railways Swing Into Action After Social Media Post

@Avoid_potato stated it was the first time her younger sister was travelling alone. She said the train was three hours late, and on reaching her seat, she found it occupied. The passengers refused to vacate it, asking her to occupy the upper berth with three other passengers.

Feeling unwell and unable to resolve the situation herself, the woman told her sister about the experience. @Avoid_potato sought help through social media. Media reports state as her post went viral, Rail Seva, the official account for support to passengers, responded, asking for the passenger's mobile number.

Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) promptly intervened after being contacted through Rail Madad. Within 20 minutes, they resolved the issue and ensured that the young woman got her rightful seat back. In an update, @Avoid_potato expressed relief and gratitude to the Indian Railways for the swift assistance.