Passengers Take Over Woman's Reserved Seat, Railways Swing Into Action After Social Media Post
The woman was travelling solo on the YNRK-HWH (Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah Junction Special) Express train on February 18 when the incident occurred.
A young woman's recent train journey turned into an ordeal when a bunch of passengers occupied her confirmed seat and dug in their heels when asked to vacate it.
The woman was travelling solo on the YNRK-HWH (Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Howrah Junction Special) Express train on February 18 when the incident occurred. However, the issue was resolved after the Indian Railway authorities responded swiftly to a post on social media by the woman's sister, highlighting her younger sibling's plight.
In a series of posts on X, the woman's sister, who goes by the handle @Avoid_potato, gave an account of the situation. She said her sister boarded the train between Rishikesh and Howrah, only to find an "uncle" and his family occupying her reserved berth. Despite pleas to vacate the seat, the passengers allegedly refused, and the situation escalated when the "uncle" launched a tirade at the woman.
For the first time my younger sister is travelling alone by train.— Potato!ð© (@Avoid_potato) February 18, 2024
Anyhow we got our ticket confirmed at the last moment and train arrived 3hrs late.
She went to her seat and it was not vacant, an uncle ji with her whole family was sitting there. pic.twitter.com/ECEbllMKXp
@Avoid_potato stated it was the first time her younger sister was travelling alone. She said the train was three hours late, and on reaching her seat, she found it occupied. The passengers refused to vacate it, asking her to occupy the upper berth with three other passengers.
Feeling unwell and unable to resolve the situation herself, the woman told her sister about the experience. @Avoid_potato sought help through social media. Media reports state as her post went viral, Rail Seva, the official account for support to passengers, responded, asking for the passenger's mobile number.
Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) promptly intervened after being contacted through Rail Madad. Within 20 minutes, they resolved the issue and ensured that the young woman got her rightful seat back. In an update, @Avoid_potato expressed relief and gratitude to the Indian Railways for the swift assistance.
I contacted railmadad(139) and RPF went there and gave her the seat,within 20 minutes.— Potato!ð© (@Avoid_potato) February 18, 2024
Now she is with me,safely!!
Thanks #IndianRailways #railmadad@RailMinIndia https://t.co/wKkJ45bRzG
The incident has sparked discussions about the challenges of overcrowding on trains, with some users highlighting similar issues in different parts of the country.
Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw was tagged in one of the comments, with a user questioning the effectiveness of reservations and how such incidents could affect tourists' views of India. Some users expressed disappointment, with one noting that even in premium classes like Vande Bharat executive class, passengers sometimes faced seat occupancy issues.