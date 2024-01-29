New Headache For Mumbai Police As Commuters Turn Atal Setu Into 'Picnic Spot'

In response to the user's post, the Navi Mumbai Police acknowledged the issue, stating, "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police; your complaint has been forwarded to the concerned traffic branch."

The social community lashed out at the irresponsible behaviour of commuters and urged cops to come down heavily on violators. Many suggested hefty fines for rule-breakers.

One user questioned the lack of action despite the presence of cameras, calling on authorities to note the registration numbers and fine individual owners. Another expressed frustration, stating, "The first day was still understood; what's the problem in making people follow rules now?"

Another user hoped offenders would be charged appropriate fines, while another emphasised the need for Mumbai Police to penalise them heavily, referring to the individuals as "educated buffoons".

The trans harbour link aims to significantly reduce travel time between two points from an hour and a half to approximately 20 minutes. Constructed at Rs 17,840 crore, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) spans 16.5 km over the sea and consists of six lanes. However, two-wheelers, autorickshaws, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles, and slow-moving vehicles are strictly prohibited on the bridge.

A few days ago, an autorickshaw was spotted on the bridge.