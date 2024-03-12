NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Image Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Space agency NASA has shared a stunning image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot captured by its Juno spacecraft.

The image shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on its Instagram handle was captured around 13,917 km away from the largest planet in the Solar System.

"Scientists believe that our solar system’s most iconic storm has existed for over 350 years, though data suggest that the storm is shrinking, its height diminishing by an eighth and its width by at least a third since it was measured by our Voyager spacecraft in 1979," NASA said.

According to NASA, the Great Red Spot is still twice as large as Earth, and recent studies by Juno indicate that the storm plunges around 300 km beneath the planet's clouds.

With no solid ground on Jupiter to weaken storms, winds in the Great Red Spot peak at about 643 kph.

The image shared by NASA shows the Great Red Spot in the centre and wisps of red, tan, and orange appear to spiral in the storm.

"The planet’s horizon arcs gently in the upper part of the photo, contrasting the beige, brown, and a hint of blue colours of the gas giant with the blackness of space," NASA said.