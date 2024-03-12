NASA's Juno Spacecraft Captures Stunning Image Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot
According to NASA, the Great Red Spot is still twice as large as Earth, and recent studies by Juno indicate that the storm plunges around 300 km beneath the planet's clouds.
Space agency NASA has shared a stunning image of Jupiter's Great Red Spot captured by its Juno spacecraft.
The image shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration on its Instagram handle was captured around 13,917 km away from the largest planet in the Solar System.
"Scientists believe that our solar system’s most iconic storm has existed for over 350 years, though data suggest that the storm is shrinking, its height diminishing by an eighth and its width by at least a third since it was measured by our Voyager spacecraft in 1979," NASA said.
According to NASA, the Great Red Spot is still twice as large as Earth, and recent studies by Juno indicate that the storm plunges around 300 km beneath the planet's clouds.
With no solid ground on Jupiter to weaken storms, winds in the Great Red Spot peak at about 643 kph.
The image shared by NASA shows the Great Red Spot in the centre and wisps of red, tan, and orange appear to spiral in the storm.
"The planet’s horizon arcs gently in the upper part of the photo, contrasting the beige, brown, and a hint of blue colours of the gas giant with the blackness of space," NASA said.
Last month, NASA's Juno spacecraft completed its second close approach to Jupiter's moon Io, providing data that could unravel the secrets of its volcanic landscapes.
Flying just 1,500 km above Io's surface, Juno captured two volcanic plumes rising, raising questions about their origin.
The captivating image shared by NASA showcases Jupiter's moon Io against the backdrop of space, half illuminated by sunlight and revealing its unique geological features, including large volcanic depressions, lava flows, and sharp mountains.
ð On Feb. 3, the #JunoMission captured two volcanic plumes rising above Jupiter's moon Io â either two vents from one giant volcano, or two volcanoes near each other. The team will be analyzing this against additional data from Juno and other missions to get a betterâ¦ pic.twitter.com/CEgZMG2rSQ— NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) February 6, 2024